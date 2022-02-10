16-year-old boy charged in Kentucky police officer shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer in connection with a shooting in Kentucky this month.

Lexington police said the 16-year-old was with a group of people on Saturday when officers approached to investigate an earlier shooting.

Police said one of the juveniles fired a weapon, hitting an officer, and another officer returned fire, but no one was injured.

The officer was taken to a hospital with an injury reported not to be life-threatening, police said.

The teen was charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment and assault.

He and two 17-year-old boys were charged with gun possession and drug trafficking.

