16-year-old boy charged in Kentucky police officer shooting
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer in connection with a shooting in Kentucky this month.
Lexington police said the 16-year-old was with a group of people on Saturday when officers approached to investigate an earlier shooting.
Police said one of the juveniles fired a weapon, hitting an officer, and another officer returned fire, but no one was injured.
The officer was taken to a hospital with an injury reported not to be life-threatening, police said.
The teen was charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment and assault.
He and two 17-year-old boys were charged with gun possession and drug trafficking.
