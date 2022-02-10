Advertisement

16-year-old boy charged in Kentucky police officer shooting

We’re days into the work week and the Lexington community is still reeling from this weekend’s...
We're days into the work week and the Lexington community is still reeling from this weekend's events.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer in connection with a shooting in Kentucky this month.

Lexington police said the 16-year-old was with a group of people on Saturday when officers approached to investigate an earlier shooting.

Police said one of the juveniles fired a weapon, hitting an officer, and another officer returned fire, but no one was injured.

The officer was taken to a hospital with an injury reported not to be life-threatening, police said.

The teen was charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment and assault.

He and two 17-year-old boys were charged with gun possession and drug trafficking.

