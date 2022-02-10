Barn Lot Theater presents: The Odd Couple (Female Version)

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barn Lot Theater, a nonprofit performing arts organization that features live performances in Edmonton, KY, will perform Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female Version) on February 24th.

Neil Simon’s revision of his hugely successful play, The Odd Couple, sees the lead characters transformed into Olive Madison and Florence Unger. Olive and their group of girlfriends are enjoying their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive’s messy and ill-equipped apartment. As the game continues, Florence arrives, fresh from being dumped by her husband. Fearful that the neurotic Florence might attempt suicide, Olive invites her to move in as her roommate. However, Olive and Florence have VERY different personalities. Where Olive is messy, untidy, and unconcerned about the state of her apartment, Florence is obsessively clean, tidy, and obsessed with hygiene. Olive’s easy-going outlook on life soon clashes with Florence’s highly-strung neurotic tendencies, testing their friendship to the limit. When Olive organizes a double-date with the Costazuela brothers, their differences come to a head and sparks fly.

This will be the second time Barn Lot Theater has performed The Odd Couple (Female Version); the first was a sold out run in 2016.

“It sold out so fast, a lot of people who wanted to see the show in 2016 couldn’t get tickets.” said director Vivien Worthen-Powell. “I couldn’t even get my in-laws in to see the show!”

