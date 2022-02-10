Barren Co. to use some ARPA funds to go towards volunteer fire departments

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County fire chiefs held a meeting Monday night, finalizing plans for the American Rescue Plan Act Funds. Judge-Executive Micheal Hale says the funds will go to their eight volunteer fire departments.

Each department will receive $20,000 for equipment. Hale says as a retired firefighter himself, he knows each department’s need is different.

“Firefighting has changed quite a bit over the past few years, but a lot of it still remains the same. And, you know, they’re constantly, the more they use that equipment, the more it wears out, or they have to update that equipment,” said Hale. “The fire department struggles the most now with having people to help volunteer, I know, the numbers are down. So, you know, that’s one of the things that we’re trying to be creative with, is how we help recruit people to help volunteer as a community, you have to keep your emergency services as strong as you can.”

Hale says the equipment purchased could be anywhere from simple hand tools, to radios, to anything PPE-related.

“As a community, you have to keep your emergency services as strong as you can, because they are as much of an economic tool and recruitment of business and industry as we have.”

During the Fire Chiefs Meeting last night Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale went over finalizing the ARPA funds... Posted by Barren County, KY on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

