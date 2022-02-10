Bowling Green man pleads guilty in child porn case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has pleaded guilty to several counts of possession of child pornography after investigators accused him of uploading images online.

James Darrell Shelton, 66, of Bowling Green initially pleaded not guilty in the case, but in a hearing on Feb. 8, 2022, he changed that plea to guilty.

Shelton is accused of uploading ten photos containing child pornography to a Denmark-based website for puzzle enthusiasts.

In a criminal complaint filed in July 2021, investigators said a website administrator contacted Danish National Police after a user uploaded ten photos containing child pornography in September 2020.

“The images appeared to be a combination of professionally photographed child pornography and homemade child pornography,” the complaint stated.

Another photo, uploaded in July 2020, appeared to show Shelton at a baseball game with a female child sitting on his lap.

Investigators were able to trace the images back to Shelton and his accounts.

FBI Agents interviewed Shelton at his home in Warren County on July 8, 2021.

In that interview, Shelton admitted that he recognized all 11 photos.

The complaint stated he also admitted to downloading child pornography from the internet onto his phone and laptop and claimed he had looked at child pornography as recently as the day before the interview with agents.

Agents seized three cell phones and a Toshiba laptop during their investigation.

A search of the computer revealed approximately 1,600 images of child pornography.

Shelton will be sentenced during a hearing on May 25.

