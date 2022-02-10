FEMA extends application deadline for tornado victims.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tornado survivors still needing to file applications for relief assistance have a few extra weeks to do so.

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that FEMA extended the deadline to Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Those needing assistance, including state assistance from the state’s tornado relief fund, must submit an application through FEMA.

You can apply in person at the disaster recovery center in Greenwood Mall.

You can also register through disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA mobile app, or by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.

