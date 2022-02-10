Advertisement

Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot safe

The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at...
The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at Luke Air Force Base.(Gray News, file)
By Arizona's Family staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A fighter jet flying from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona crashed in an unoccupied area Thursday. The pilot safely ejected.

Government contractor Airborne Tactical Advantage Company said in a statement to Arizona’s Family that its Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at the base.

The jet went down in the Buckeye area about 15 miles north of the base, and the Federal Aviation Administration place a 5-mile flight restriction in the area for 24 hours.

ATAC stated the cause of the crash was being investigated.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
Accident claims life of Bowling Green man in Butler County
Glasgow Police say someone stole $1,000 worth of chainsaws from Rural King.
Crime Stoppers: Glasgow Chainsaw Thief
Charles Compton arrested in Metcalfe County.
Man in Metcalfe Co. accused of assaulting two women
James Darrell Shelton initially pleaded not guilty in the case, but in a hearing on Feb. 8,...
Bowling Green man pleads guilty in child porn case
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Jeanie Evans, 68, died from an allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an autopsy...
Autopsy confirms Kansas woman died from allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Missing Warren County Teen
Missing Warren County Teen
BG Man Pleas Guilty to Child Porn Charges
BG Man Pleas Guilty to Child Porn Charges
FEMA Extends Application Deadline For Tornado Victims to March 13th
FEMA Extends Application Deadline For Tornado Victims to March 13th
FILE - Protesters walk along Jackson St. during the North Texas March for Life, celebrating the...
Abortions in Texas fell 60% in 1st month under new limits