House panel advances bill revamping jobless benefit rules

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill revamping the rules for receiving unemployment benefits.

A House committee approved the bill Thursday.

It heard starkly different views on its potential impact on laid-off workers and the economy.

The bill next heads to the Republican-dominated full House.

The measure’s supporters include the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. They say it represents an important step toward improving the state’s chronic workforce shortage.

Opponents say the stricter rules would increase the hardships for many laid-off workers by forcing them to accept lower-wage jobs.

