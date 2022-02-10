Advertisement

Kentucky House votes to give relief on vehicle tax bills

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has voted to give relief to taxpayers hit with hefty increases in vehicle property tax bills.

Those increases were caused by a pandemic-related surge in used car values.

The measure cruised to House passage Wednesday.

It now goes to the Senate.

The proposal would change the method to determine a vehicle’s value.

Kentuckians who already paid vehicle property taxes this year would receive refunds for the increased amount.

Last month, state officials notified county officials that the 2022 overall valuation for vehicles would go up about 40%.

For many, it meant a big increase in their tax bills.

