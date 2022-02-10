Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Bowling Green teen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a Bowling Green teen.

According to police, it is believed that Kadin Jeffreys, 17, left a residence on Thompson Drive through a bedroom window.

Jeffreys was last seen at about 9:30 am on Tuesday, February 8, wearing light gray sweatpants, a t-shirt, and a black puffy jacket.

Police say the direction in which he may have traveled is unknown.

If you know anything about where he might be, please notify the WCSO immediately at (270) 842-1633.

