Sunshine and less warm today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect mostly sunny skies through this morning and afternoon. We’ll see temperatures rise to the low 40s late morning before we warm our way into the low 50s later.

We’ll be ahead of a warm front to end the work week, allowing us to be even warmer! Expect a chilly start to Friday along with mostly cloudy skies. A quick warm up will set in and temperatures will rise to the low 60s by the early afternoon hours. A few stray showers are possible into Friday night, though most of us will stay dry. We could also see a wintry mix and light snow showers on the back end of this system. Any winter weather that arises from this will be short-lived. Thus, no significant impacts are expected from this. Cold arctic air will sink into the region afterwards, bringing our highs down to the mid to upper 30s this weekend. Super Bowl Sunday will be very cold, so it might be a good day to watch the game indoors. Valentine’s Day looks a bit warmer as we track highs in the mid 40s, though it’ll still be jacket-needed weather. We stay dry and mild into the work week! Daytime temperatures flirt with the low 50s through Monday and Tuesday.

THURSDAY. Mostly sunny. High 52. Low 35. Winds W at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. High 63. Low 35. Winds SW at 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy & cold. High 39. Low 19. Winds NW at 11 mph.

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 30

Record High Today: 79 (1932)

Record Low Today: -16 (1899)

Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Sunset: 5:21 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: N/A

Yesterday’s High: 62

Yesterday’s Low: 39

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+1.69″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+3.57″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

