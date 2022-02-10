Advertisement

US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut

United States' Justin Schoenefeld, center, celebrates with Christopher Lillis, left, and Ashley...
United States' Justin Schoenefeld, center, celebrates with Christopher Lillis, left, and Ashley Caldwell during the mixed team aerials finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Gregory Bull | AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event to give the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years.

Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld each earned their first Winter Games medals.

Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals and the U.S. title was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-full.

The 28-year-old Caldwell is in her fourth Olympics but has never finished higher than 10th. She and Schoenefeld have been dating for about three years.

