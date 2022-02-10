Warren Central boys defeats South Warren, girls fall to Spartans
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On a rare basketball Wednesday, Warren Central and South Warren split their boys/girls doubleheader.
In the girls game, the Spartans and Dragons fought back and forth, before South held on late and go onto defeat Central 43-32.
In the boys, Central would start on a 12-6 run before pulling away easily defeating their 14th District rivals 93-65 to move to 17-4 on the season.
South Warren will head up to Metcalfe County for a Boys/Girls doubleheader Friday.
Warren Central girls will travel up to Ohio County Friday, the boys will host the Central Yellow Jackets Saturday.
