Warren Central boys defeats South Warren, girls fall to Spartans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On a rare basketball Wednesday, Warren Central and South Warren split their boys/girls doubleheader.

In the girls game, the Spartans and Dragons fought back and forth, before South held on late and go onto defeat Central 43-32.

In the boys, Central would start on a 12-6 run before pulling away easily defeating their 14th District rivals 93-65 to move to 17-4 on the season.

South Warren will head up to Metcalfe County for a Boys/Girls doubleheader Friday.

Warren Central girls will travel up to Ohio County Friday, the boys will host the Central Yellow Jackets Saturday.

