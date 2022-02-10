Advertisement

WKU annual PRISM concert set for Feb. 18

WKU's PRISM concert is set for Friday Feb. 18 at Van Meter Hall.
WKU's PRISM concert is set for Friday Feb. 18 at Van Meter Hall.(WKU)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - PRISM, the WKU Department of Music’s annual showcase , is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. in Van Meter Hall.

Tickets are $15 and are available online, through the WKU Department of Music Office and at the door the night of the concert.

Internationally acclaimed trumpeter Joey Tartell, one of the lead trumpet players in the Maynard Ferguson Big Band, will be the featured guest artist.

The concert will include WKU ensembles including the Jazz Band, the Symphonic Band, the WKU Symphony, the Steel Drum Band and the Wind Ensemble.

For more information, call 270-745-4253.

