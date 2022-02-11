Advertisement

Police: 5 officers hurt, 1 woman critical, baby safe after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home

Police respond to a home amid a standoff with a suspect in Phoenix. Gunfire is heard. (Source: KPHO)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly, KPHO staff, Gray News staff and Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – Phoenix Police said five officers and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting and standoff at a home in south Phoenix early Friday morning, around 2 a.m.

KPHO crews on the scene saw multiple officers hurt and being taken to the hospital.

Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Five officers were injured, and the situation is ongoing.(Source: KPHO)

Video of the suspect involved in the standoff show him holding a baby while he was engaging with officers. Police said that baby was found unharmed.

“There was a baby in the home who was at some point placed in a carrier and placed outside. As officers went to bring that baby to safety, the suspect continued to shoot,” said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

Phoenix Police confirmed one woman, who officers were assisting, remains in critical condition. Three officers have been brought to Banner University Medical Center for treatment.

The shooting comes two months after a fellow officer, Tyler Moldovan, was shot eight times, including once to the the head.

“If I seem upset, it’s because I am,” Williams said, emphasizing the struggles and safety concerns law enforcement officials face every single day.

As of 7 a.m. police said that the situation was “resolved” and that there is no danger to the public.

Bodycam footage captures as police and a passerby rescuing teen who fell through ice.
