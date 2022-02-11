Advertisement

Authorities respond to injury accident on I-165

Traffic Alert: Accident on I-165
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This afternoon, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Woodburn, and Browning Fire Department responded to an injury accident on I-165 between the 2 and 3-mile marker.

Fire officials say a pickup truck ran into the back of a semi-tractor-trailer, and one person was taken to the hospital.

Authorities responded around 2:30 p.m.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate but soon cleared.

