Authorities respond to injury accident on I-165

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This afternoon, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Woodburn, and Browning Fire Department responded to an injury accident on I-165 between the 2 and 3-mile marker.

Fire officials say a pickup truck ran into the back of a semi-tractor-trailer, and one person was taken to the hospital.

Authorities responded around 2:30 p.m.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate but soon cleared.

