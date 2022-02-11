Advertisement

Authorities seize four pounds of cocaine in Bowling Green

By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four pounds of cocaine were discovered at a Bowling Green home following an extensive investigation.

Officials had been surveilling a residence and noticed a suspected package of drugs delivered to the suspect’s residence. Shortly after the delivery, he took possession of the package, officials said.

Authorities then executed a search warrant where they found over four pounds of powder cocaine which is valued at $60,000. They also located a handgun, and nearly $700 in cash.

Terry Tyrell Martin, 27 of Bowling Green was arrested Thursday. He has since been released from the Warren County Jail, according to the jail’s website.

The joint investigation included the United States Postal Inspection Service, with assistance from the Kentucky State Police, Bowling Green Police K-9 and South Central KY Drug Task Force K-9.

