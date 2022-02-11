A Breezy, Warmer Friday, then Temperatures Crash!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Readings were a tad cooler Thursday, but we still managed to climb into the upper 50s with a good dose of sunshine. Clouds increase Friday before a system arrives Friday night with a chance for rain showers.

A small rain chance Friday evening

Expect a chilly start to Friday along with mostly cloudy skies. A quick warm up will set in and temperatures will rise to the low 60s by the early afternoon hours. A few stray showers are possible into Friday night, though most of us will stay dry. Cold arctic air will sink into the region afterwards, bringing our highs down to the mid to upper 30s this weekend. Super Bowl Sunday will be very cold, so it might be a good day to watch the game indoors. A few flurries are possible Sunday as a weak disturbance rolls through, but no snow accumulation is expected.

Valentine’s Day looks a bit warmer as we track highs in the mid 40s, though it’ll still be jacket-needed weather. We stay dry and mild into the work week! Daytime temperatures flirt with the low 50s Tuesday before jumping into the 60s Wednesday. Our next shot at widespread rain shows up Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy and warmer. A shower possible toward evening. High 63. Low 32. Winds SW at 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much colder. High 37. Low 19. Winds NW at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few flurries possible. High 38. Low 18. Winds W at 9 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 30

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 79 (1932)

Record Low: -16 (1899)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+1.54″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+3.42″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:21 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

