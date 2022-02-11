Cold start, but spring-like conditions set in this afternoon!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mostly clear skies will turn partly cloudy as we head into the late morning hours. Today will be mild with highs in the mid 60s for the WBKO viewing area this afternoon!

Seasonably mild day ahead! (wbko)

We’ll also be BREEZY as winds pull in out of the southwest. A passing cold front later today will bring more cloud cover into the region along with the potential for stray showers this evening. Light rain is possible through this evening and night. Any showers that we do get from this system will be short-lived and spotty. This upcoming weekend looks COLD as arctic air flows in from the north. We’ll wake up to mostly cloudy and frigid conditions Saturday morning. Temperatures will start in the low 30s through the morning before they increase to the mid to upper 30s later. We’ll see very similar conditions into the end of our weekend, though Sunday will feature more sunshine. If you have any Super Bowl Sunday plans outside of the comfort of your home, you’ll definitely NEED the jacket through the day. Valentine’s day will be warmer as daytime highs break into the low 40s. We’ll see our next shot at rain into Wednesday night. Scattered showers will roll in before they turn more widespread Thursday, though it’ll be mild again with temperatures topping out in the low 60s.

Cold this morning, but mild later!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. Stray shower possible. High 65. Low 32. Winds SW at 18 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy & cold. High 37. Low 19. Winds NW at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & cold. High 38. Low 18. Winds W at 9 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 30

Record High Today: 72 (1938)

Record Low Today: -4 (1885)

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 5:22 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 5.3 (Moderate)

Mold Count: Low (664 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 1

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 57

Yesterday’s Low: 30

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+1.54″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+3.42″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

