Debris Pickup ending soon in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials said ‘Final Pass Day’ for debris pickup in Bowling Green was on Thursday, after two months of picking up debris from the December 11th tornado.

“There’s definitely a challenging aspect to it, but it’s so fulfilling to help people,” said Jerry Mills, owner of JAM Contractors. “Oh my gosh, it’s so fulfilling. And to watch those same people, just you know, rebuild as they’ve done here has just been really good.”

These contractors have picked up the city pile by pile, helping neighborhood by neighborhood. Their shifts start bright and early in the morning, traveling from one debris location to the next. Ultimately ending up at a dump site to discard all the debris.

”We started and went down Old Tram Road our first time to start picking debris,” said Jeff Mills, brother of Jerry. “That’s where we went and where a lot of damage was. It looked like a warzone type deal.”

Jerry Mills, the owner of JAM Contractors was the first contractor to bring a debris hall truck in Bowling Green. The brothers spent most of their time in the same area.

“This is our area, one of our areas, one of our zones,” explained Jerry. “And we’ve done all the hauling, 100% out of Old Tram. This whole area has just been remarkable.”

Jerry explained the things they see on a day-to-day basis. One of those things is families grieving from everything they’ve lost.

“I’ve gotten absolutely emotional, I mean, very emotional,” said Jerry. “Watching people stand beside the curb, and you’re picking up the debris of their house that’s been blown away or flooded. And they’re sitting there and you’re picking up 40 years of their memories.”

However, the Mills brothers say they’ve seen the city begin to build back.

”We do this all over the country, and we’ve been in a lot of different storms for a lot of years,” said Jerry. “But the volunteer base here in Bowling Green has been absolutely astounding. And I know I’ve mentioned to you here before, but it’s astounding of how they pulled together, worked together.”

The Mills brothers said they have been parking their trucks at Sturdi Built on Russellville Road, who have graciously given them the ‘okay,’ as well as gave them some cookies and food throughout their time in Bowling Green.

As you can imagine, there’s a lot of planning that goes with disaster relief, and the JAM brothers give props to Crowder Gulf and their management team for restoring Bowling Green fast as possible.

Crowder Gulf’s project manager says they’ll be making one more pass on Saturday or Monday, and after that, they’ll be done with the job in Warren County.

“My ultimate goal is to return normalcy to its localities to try to get this debris off the street, clean it up, and try for it to look normal again,” said Howard Turner, Project Manager for Crowder Gulf.

Normal is a word a lot of people look forward to in Western Kentucky, especially Bowling Green. These contractors have made the city one step closer to that world.

