Family shares son’s heart-health journey during American Heart Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A family from Greenville, Kentucky shared their son’s journey, as he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect shortly after he was born.

“He was born with two holes of PFO that closed on its own, thankfully,” Kasen’s mother Sarah Brothers said. “They also had a VSD, which was a larger hole for him, and then he has a bicuspid aortic valve, but that looks good right now. They did watch him over you know, for years and monitored his health.”

Last March, as they were anticipating, Kasen had to undergo heart surgery. “They decided when he was four years old that it was time for him to have open-heart surgery,” Brothers said. “So last March, we went in and Dr. Kozik was his surgeon and she performed the VSD surgery to close that hole up and he is good as new today.”

Kasen is now part of the Norton Children’s Hospital’s Brave Heart’s program. They are considered a Brave Hearts family.

“The Brave Hearts program is a network that connects families of children with congenital heart disease,” Brothers said. “It provides resources for the families, for the children who are going through similar heart journeys, just to kind of be there for one another and help them just feel more at ease throughout their heart journey.”

Brothers said the month of February has a whole new meaning now.

“It means a whole lot more, and I try to instill that into all my kids at school and into my own children, you know, we truly are helping people like Kasen, when we donate our money, and we hope we hope that it impacts other people with his story.”

