Gov. Beshear reports over 4K new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate just over 20%
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 4,693 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 1,232,297 cases. As of Friday, 2,029 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 385 are in the ICU, and 187 are on ventilators.
The governor said the state is seeing a 20.09% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,105 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 46 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 13,300.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.