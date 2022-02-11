Gov. Beshear reports over 4K new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate just over 20%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,693 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 1,232,297 cases. As of Friday, 2,029 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 385 are in the ICU, and 187 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 20.09% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,105 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 46 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 13,300.

