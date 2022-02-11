Advertisement

Kentucky governor wants to build vehicle charging network

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is eligible to receive as much as about $10 million in federal grant funding to build an electric vehicle charging network.

The money is part of around $5 billion available to states over the next five years under the new federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.

Ford Motor Co. has announced plans to build factories in Kentucky and Tennessee that will produce electrical vehicle batteries.

