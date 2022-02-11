Advertisement

Kroger, others seek donations for domestic violence shelters

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kroger and other grocery stores are participating in an event that aims to collect donations for domestic violence shelters around Kentucky.

A statement from Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear says Shop and Share will be held Saturday at Kroger stores across the state as well as select Food City, Super Dollar, IGA and Save-a-Lot locations.

Beshear encouraged people shopping at those locations to participate.

The statement said shoppers can buy from a list of items needed by domestic violence shelters and then share by dropping them at each store’s collection site.

Volunteers will deliver the donations to 15 regional shelters around the state.

