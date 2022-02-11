County, city officials celebrate National 2-1-1 Day with signed proclamation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In honor of National 211 Day, city and county officials gathered this afternoon to increase awareness of the 2-1-1 service offered right here in southcentral Kentucky.

Throughout the last year, 2-1-1 has spent 38,954 minutes helping 7,745 individuals with 8,966 requests. 2-1-1 continues to assist individuals throughout the 10-county region locate available resources in their area by providing 16,097 nonprofit agency referrals.

“From Hello to Help, 2-1-1 has been assisting callers throughout the COVID-19 Crisis, while also addressing everyday needs, and most recently has been aiding callers throughout the Tornado Crisis and Recovery. In the two weeks following the tornados, we saw call and text volume increase more than 78%. Now, 2-1-1 is working to aid those impacted by the tornados through long-term case management. Never before has 2-1-1 been so vital to our community and we are grateful for all who make this service possible.” Says Ellie Harbaugh, Vice President of United Way of Southern Kentucky.

Contact specialists work with callers to assess their needs, determine their options and provide information and referral services that can offer assistance and/or intervene in crisis situations. The center is able to take calls and text messages 24/7/365.

