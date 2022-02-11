Three Bowling Green men charged in drug trafficking conspiracy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three Bowling Green men have been charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy

According to court documents, Antionio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett were charged with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging the three men.

All three men are charged in the indictment with one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, and one count of aiding and abetting each other in the possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Billups and Allen are also charged with an additional count of the indictment for aiding and abetting each other in the Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

If convicted, all three men will face a minimum of ten years in prison.

