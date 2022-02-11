Advertisement

Trucker convoy protest could disrupt the Super Bowl, DHS says

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings. (Source: CNN, WDIV, CTV NETWORK, CBC NEWS, AMBASSADOR BRIDGE, POOL)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is warning that vaccine mandate protests, similar to the ones in Canada, could soon erupt in the United States as the Freedom Convoy blocks another artery between the United States and Canada.

Ambassador Bridge toll booths sat empty at the busiest international crossing in North America Thursday.

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings in Michigan, North Dakota and Montana on the Canadian side of the border, disrupting economic resources flowing in between the two nations.

Dozens of protesters disrupted traffic at the Ottawa International Airport for about two hours Thursday morning, circling the airport’s arrivals and departure terminals.

The Canadian government is now sending additional Royal Canadian Mounted Police to assist with several protest locations in the country.

“The more resources, the more reinforcements, the safer and quicker we can end this unlawful and unsafe demonstration,” said Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly.

Now, DHS is warning law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates, similar to the protests in Canada, could soon erupt in the U.S., potentially impacting the Super Bowl and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Darrell Shelton initially pleaded not guilty in the case, but in a hearing on Feb. 8,...
Bowling Green man pleads guilty in child porn case
Kadin Jeffreys, missing teen.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Bowling Green teen
We’re days into the work week and the Lexington community is still reeling from this weekend’s...
16-year-old boy charged in Kentucky police officer shooting
Jimmy Norris mug
Bowling Green man indicted by federal grand jury for illegal possession of firearms and drug trafficking offenses
Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
Accident claims life of Bowling Green man in Butler County

Latest News

Crypto companies make a splash, the stars come out, and Super Bowl ads fetch record dollars....
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
With suspected hate crimes in the Jewish community potentially on the rise, how can you report...
Potential new wave of attacks in Jewish communities
Crypto companies make a splash, the stars come out, and Super Bowl ads fetch record dollars....
Super Bowl ads feature star-studded lineup
Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Five officers...
Police: 8 officers wounded, suspect dead, baby safe after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home