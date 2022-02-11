USACE performing debris assessments in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District will be performing assessments of random debris on commercial and private properties.

That begins February 10.

For the next two weeks, residents can expect assessment teams to take photos from the public right of way through Warren County.

Officials say ten USACE and FEMA personnel will work through Warren County to complete the assessments.

For the latest updates, visit usace. army.mil

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.