Advertisement

Authorities search for missing woman in Logan County

Missing Woman in Logan County
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman out of Logan County.

Authorities say Anna Lillian Yoder was last seen around 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a post from Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Anna told a family member she was going to walk to the mailbox but has not been seen or heard since.

If you know of Anna’s whereabouts, contact 270-726-4911.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Three Bowling Green men charged in drug trafficking conspiracy
James Darrell Shelton initially pleaded not guilty in the case, but in a hearing on Feb. 8,...
Bowling Green man pleads guilty in child porn case
Accident
Authorities respond to injury accident on I-165
Kadin Jeffreys, missing teen.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Bowling Green teen
Jimmy Norris mug
Bowling Green man indicted by federal grand jury for illegal possession of firearms and drug trafficking offenses

Latest News

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Taylor Tucker
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Taylor Tucker
Road Work: Project to Widen KY 90
Road Work: Project to Widen KY 90
Missing Woman in Logan County
Missing Woman in Logan County
KYTC begins project to widen KY 9- in Barren County