Authorities search for missing woman in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman out of Logan County.

Authorities say Anna Lillian Yoder was last seen around 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a post from Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Anna told a family member she was going to walk to the mailbox but has not been seen or heard since.

If you know of Anna’s whereabouts, contact 270-726-4911.

