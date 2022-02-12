Cold Case: Family continues searching for answers in father’s death 20-years-later

Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been 20 years since the fateful day of January 12, 2002, the day Macy Grubbs last saw his father.

Macy recalls the morning his father went out and told him he would be back.

“He was going up there to check a deer camera, he was an avid hunter, and he never returned. It’s frustrating for the family. It’s frustrating for me. It’s frustrating that 20 years is going by with no answers,” says an emotional Grubbs.

As the hours went by and Arlene Grubbs was nowhere to be seen, Macy’s mom decided to call law enforcement.

“They sent out a search party and found him at some point that night,” adds Macy Grubbs.

Kentucky State Police say Arlene Grubbs was last seen leaving his home on an ATV, going to the knob, a wooded hunting area in Horse Cave.

Officials say there he was shot, and his ATV was stolen but later recovered.

“The toughest part for me personally, is just living day to day knowing that the person that is responsible for this is walking free right now. That’s the toughest part for me, outside of the death of losing my father,” explains Macy.

Macy says he continues remembering his father saying he was a good man and a great father to him and his sister.

“I don’t know that we’ll ever get closure. We’re not stopping trying to find who done this to him,” says Macy.

Even though the Arlene Grubbs case has gone cold, his family continues searching for answers.

“Come forward, give us some information. There’s no way that a small town like that, that nobody knows anything, someone has the answers,” adds Macy.

We reached out to Detective Courtney Milam who is handling the case for a statement she says, “We are committed to ensuring a complete and thorough investigation, regardless of the time frame. Providing closure to the family of Arlene Grubbs is one of the many goals I have while being the lead investigator assigned to the case now. New leads and anonymous tips are continuously coming in.”

Anyone that has any information regarding the murder of Arlene Grubbs is asked to contact Det. Courtney Milam with the Kentucky State Police- Post 3 Bowling Green at (270) 782-2010.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.