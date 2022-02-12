A DRASTIC Drop in Temperature!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was windy and WARM! Readings soared into the low 70s, the warmest temperatures we’ve experienced since New Year’s Day. We won’t be nearly that warm this weekend, however!

A look ahead into next week

A passing cold front later today will bring more cloud cover into the region along with the potential for stray showers this evening. Light rain is possible through this evening and night. Any showers that we do get from this system will be short-lived and spotty. This upcoming weekend looks COLD as arctic air flows in from the north. We’ll wake up to mostly cloudy and frigid conditions Saturday morning. Temperatures will start in the low 30s through the morning before they increase to the mid to upper 30s later. We’ll see very similar conditions into the end of our weekend, though Sunday will feature more sunshine. Wind chills could be as low as the single digits Sunday morning! If you have any Super Bowl Sunday plans outside of the comfort of your home, you’ll definitely NEED the jacket through the day.

Looking into next week, Valentine’s day will be warmer as daytime highs break into the low 40s. We’ll see our next shot at rain into Wednesday night. Scattered showers will roll in before they turn more widespread Thursday. A few thunderstorms are possible with the Thursday system, as well. Daytime highs climb back into the 60s by mid-week before another temperature tumble come Friday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much colder. AM High 44, Aft’n High 35, Low 17. Winds NW at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few flurries possible. High 36. Low 18. Winds W at 9 mph.

MONDAY (VALENTINE’S DAY): Mostly sunny and warmer. High 43. Low 24. Winds S at 8 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 71

Today’s Low: 29

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 72 (1999)

Record Low: -4 (1885)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+1.40″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+3.28″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:22 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

