Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Taylor Tucker

This week's Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Taylor Tucker has been advocating for children, families, and child care professionals in the area for years.

“I work with a program called Kentucky All-Stars, and it’s a voluntary system that childcare centers can choose to participate in and they have rated a one through five star and I go in and I help them get ready for that process,” says Tucker.

Recently Tucker’s neighborhood suffered from the December tornadoes in Bowling Green but in the midst, she continued fostering children.

“The tornado hit, I live on Nutwood Street, so of course, the tornado, we were, we were really affected by it. And so, it, I just tried, the neighborhood pulled together really well. And so just trying to keep the kids grounded, you know, and keep all of the children so that they could kind of be in some kind of a typical routine. And, again, through fostering, just knowing that, even in times of disaster, there are still children that need placements,” added Tucker.

One of Tucker’s friends spoke about the type of person she is.

“I just want her to know that her efforts and her work are very inspiring to all friends or people who haven’t known her but who hear about her, and I just would always just say thank you and keep it up and, and I’ve always, I’ve always been inspired and impressed by what she does,” says Amy Hood-Waddle.

“I really feel like, regardless of where the children end up, my goal is to make their time with me as beneficial to them as possible in any way that I can help them while they’re with me, that will hopefully carry on with them throughout their life. You know, the ultimate goal is for these children to go home and that’s what we want, that’s what I want,” explained Taylor Tucker.

