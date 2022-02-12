Advertisement

Kentucky house passes pay raises for state police officers

KY State Capital
KY State Capital(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has passed a bill that raises pay for state police troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers.

The proposal would increase the starting pay of troopers from the current $40,888 to $55,888 a year.

It now heads to the Senate.

The legislation passed Friday would provide for a 10% pay increase for those at or above the rank of sergeant, and a $15,000 pay increase for state troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers, who are below the rank of sergeant.

KSP ranks 74th among law enforcement agencies in Kentucky for starting pay.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Three Bowling Green men charged in drug trafficking conspiracy
James Darrell Shelton initially pleaded not guilty in the case, but in a hearing on Feb. 8,...
Bowling Green man pleads guilty in child porn case
Accident
Authorities respond to injury accident on I-165
Kadin Jeffreys, missing teen.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Bowling Green teen
Jimmy Norris mug
Bowling Green man indicted by federal grand jury for illegal possession of firearms and drug trafficking offenses

Latest News

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Taylor Tucker
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Taylor Tucker
Road Work: Project to Widen KY 90
Road Work: Project to Widen KY 90
Missing Woman in Logan County
Missing Woman in Logan County
Anna Lillian Yoder
Authorities search for missing woman in Logan County
KYTC begins project to widen KY 9- in Barren County