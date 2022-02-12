Advertisement

KYTC begins project to widen KY 9- in Barren County

Road Work: Project to Widen KY 90
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to upgrade KY 90 on Burkesville Road has begun.

KYTC says the project will improve KY 90 to the Metcalfe County Line.

The four-mile section of the highway will feature two new travel lanes and a two-foot paved shoulder in both directions.

Sight distance, slopes, ditching, and drainage will also be improved along the route.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Three Bowling Green men charged in drug trafficking conspiracy
James Darrell Shelton initially pleaded not guilty in the case, but in a hearing on Feb. 8,...
Bowling Green man pleads guilty in child porn case
Accident
Authorities respond to injury accident on I-165
Kadin Jeffreys, missing teen.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Bowling Green teen
Jimmy Norris mug
Bowling Green man indicted by federal grand jury for illegal possession of firearms and drug trafficking offenses

Latest News

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Taylor Tucker
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Taylor Tucker
Road Work: Project to Widen KY 90
Road Work: Project to Widen KY 90
Missing Woman in Logan County
Missing Woman in Logan County
Anna Lillian Yoder
Authorities search for missing woman in Logan County