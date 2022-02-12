KYTC begins project to widen KY 9- in Barren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to upgrade KY 90 on Burkesville Road has begun.

KYTC says the project will improve KY 90 to the Metcalfe County Line.

The four-mile section of the highway will feature two new travel lanes and a two-foot paved shoulder in both directions.

Sight distance, slopes, ditching, and drainage will also be improved along the route.

