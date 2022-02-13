A childhood dream is slowly becoming a reality for one Warren County teen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Warren County 17-year-old is fulfilling his dreams of becoming a marine.

Just this weekend, Private First Class in the Marines, Patrick Beck was able to graduate, an event that marks the beginning of his journey.

Staff SGT. Jessica Brisbin, is Patrick’s recruiter for the U.S. Marine Corps, she recalled the first time she met Beck.

“He came in with his parents, and he sat down, he’s like, I’m ready to be a Marine. I was like, Whoa, man, we got to pump the brakes. You’re, you’re a couple of years away from it, being eligible,” recalled Brisbin.

Beck says, his dream of becoming a Marine is one he’s had since he was a child, especially coming from a military family.

“My grandpa inspired me, he was in Vietnam and he kind of kinda got to me in ways, made me want to join and follow him in his footsteps,” says Beck.

Brisbin adds, Beck was determined since the moment he came into her office.

“From the get-go, he was coming into our weekly warrior PTS, he was coming to our monthly pool functions, even before he was eligible to enlist. He graduated early so that he could start his journey early,” recalled Brisbin.

On Saturday after coming back into Warren County, Beck was escorted into town by a Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy.

For Brisbin, meeting him when he was 15, was something she will never forget.

“This was out of the norm. We always say that no average individual is ever going to become a Marine because it takes something different to even think that you have what it takes to be a United States Marine,” says Brisbin.

Brisbin explained that the journey Beck has begun is not an easy one.

“At the end of training at boot camp, they go through the crucible, and during the entire time, they’re down there, all 13 weeks of it, the most contact they have with their parents is maybe a phone call,” added Brisbin.

Beck spoke with WBKO News on what was the hardest part thus far.

“Taking the time to work hard to graduate early and being away from family,” says Beck.

For now, Beck will get to spend time with his family before he continues his journey to becoming a Marine.

His recruiter is just proud of how far he’s come since their first encounter.

“Congratulations, and welcome to the family. The Marine Corps is a brotherhood, and on Friday, he just, he just gained thousands brothers and sisters, and it’s, he’ll always be my brother. And I’ll take care of him, just like I know, you take care of me said Brisbin to Beck.

“Want to say thank you, thank you for being here for me. I know he’s proud of me. I’m happy to be here and a Marine,” added Beck on reflecting and being grateful to his family and his inspiration, his grandfather.

