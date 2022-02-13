Cold Super Bowl Sunday ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a major cool down to kick off our weekend. Friday highs reached the low 70s and today we stayed in the 30s all afternoon.

Sunday forecast (wbko)

We’ll see very similar conditions into the end of our weekend, though Sunday will feature more sunshine. Wind chills could be as low as the single digits Sunday morning! We’ll wake up to the upper teens before we reach the mid to upper 30s through the afternoon. If you have any Super Bowl Sunday plans outside of the comfort of your warm home, you’ll definitely NEED the jacket through the day. There will be plenty of sunshine to celebrate any Valentine’s Day plans. It’ll also be warmer with daytime highs breaking into the low 40s. Expect a steady warming trend into the mid-week as afternoon temperatures climb their way back into the mid 60s by Wednesday. We’ll also be cloudy and BREEZY with southerly winds. However, a cold front pushing in from the west will lead to widely scattered showers late Wednesday into Thursday. We COULD see some storms out of this, with heavy rain and breezy winds being the main focus right now. Make sure you stay alert with us as we continue to monitor potential impacts. We dry out by the end of the work week with highs plummeting back to the 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few flurries possible. High 39. Low 18. Winds W at 9 mph.

MONDAY (VALENTINE’S DAY): Mostly sunny and warmer. High 43. Low 24. Winds S at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. High 60. Low 41. Winds S at 12 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 48

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 76 (1938)

Record Low: -9 (1899)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+1.26″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+3.14″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:22 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.