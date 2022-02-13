Advertisement

Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they found 32-year-old Nicholas Scurria decapitating his former girlfriend.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (KYW) - A Pennsylvania man is charged with murder after police say he used a machete to dismember his former girlfriend inside their apartment.

Police responded to a domestic call Friday morning at an apartment complex in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania. When they went to the back of the home and looked inside, authorities say they found 32-year-old Nicholas Scurria decapitating his former girlfriend.

Officers took Scurria into custody and reported finding several weapons inside the couple’s shared apartment, including a machete.

Scurria faces several charges, including first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Authorities are investigating to find exactly what killed the victim, whose identity has not been released.

Clifton Heights Police Chief Timothy Rockenbach says a neighbor called 911 after hearing “loud screaming” and other noises coming from the couple’s apartment. He credits the call with helping police quickly catch Scurria.

Scurria allegedly told investigators he and his former girlfriend had an argument and claimed she tried to castrate him.

Police say officers who responded to the scene will be offered counseling due to its gruesome nature.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Three Bowling Green men charged in drug trafficking conspiracy
Four pounds of cocaine seized in Bowling Green
Authorities seize $60,000 worth of cocaine in Bowling Green
Anna Lillian Yoder
UPDATE: Missing Logan County woman last seen at Franklin Truck Stop
Counterfeit bill in Logan County
Individual tries to use fake money for jail bond in Logan County
Accident
Authorities respond to injury accident on I-165

Latest News

U.S. SBA loan extension
SBA loan application deadline extended
patrick beck
A childhood dream is slowly becoming a reality for one Warren County teen
SBA Loan Deadline Extended to March 14
SBA Loan Deadline Extended to March 14
Teen Begins Dream of Becoming A Marine
Teen Begins Dream of Becoming A Marine