SBA loan application deadline extended

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The deadline to apply for FEMA or for a U.S. Small Business Administration loan has been extended to March 14, 2022.

Tornado survivors can apply for federal assistance in person at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center where you can put your SBA application or go and ask questions to an SBA representative.

If you’re going to the disaster recovery center, you will need to take your ID with any information regarding your business or your home.

For those who have already received a response and perhaps received a denial letter, SBA says you can go to the disaster recovery center to make sure there are no mistakes.

“For those homeowners and business owners, you do not need to wait until your insurance settles, please come in start your SBA application as soon as possible. I cannot stress that enough. If you wait until the last minute or when your insurance settles, the deadline may have already passed. Go to disasterassistance.gov and register with FEMA. If FEMA refers you to the SBA, go ahead and start your application. You don’t have to wait for insurance to settle for you to start your application process with SBA,” says Tauheedah Mateen, the Public Affairs Specialist with the office of disaster assistance at the SBA.

