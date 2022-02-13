Advertisement

SBA loan application deadline extended

SBA Loan Deadline Extended to March 14
By Ana Medina
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The deadline to apply for FEMA or for a U.S. Small Business Administration loan has been extended to March 14, 2022.

Tornado survivors can apply for federal assistance in person at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center where you can put your SBA application or go and ask questions to an SBA representative.

If you’re going to the disaster recovery center, you will need to take your ID with any information regarding your business or your home.

For those who have already received a response and perhaps received a denial letter, SBA says you can go to the disaster recovery center to make sure there are no mistakes.

“For those homeowners and business owners, you do not need to wait until your insurance settles, please come in start your SBA application as soon as possible. I cannot stress that enough. If you wait until the last minute or when your insurance settles, the deadline may have already passed. Go to disasterassistance.gov and register with FEMA. If FEMA refers you to the SBA, go ahead and start your application. You don’t have to wait for insurance to settle for you to start your application process with SBA,” says Tauheedah Mateen, the Public Affairs Specialist with the office of disaster assistance at the SBA.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Three Bowling Green men charged in drug trafficking conspiracy
Four pounds of cocaine seized in Bowling Green
Authorities seize $60,000 worth of cocaine in Bowling Green
Anna Lillian Yoder
UPDATE: Missing Logan County woman last seen at Franklin Truck Stop
Counterfeit bill in Logan County
Individual tries to use fake money for jail bond in Logan County
Accident
Authorities respond to injury accident on I-165

Latest News

patrick beck
A childhood dream is slowly becoming a reality for one Warren County teen
SBA Loan Deadline Extended to March 14
SBA Loan Deadline Extended to March 14
Teen Begins Dream of Becoming A Marine
Teen Begins Dream of Becoming A Marine
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Taylor Tucker
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Taylor Tucker