Advertisement

5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Emily Van de Riet and Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 5-year-old South Carolina boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself, police said.

WCSC reported the Beaufort Police Department responded to the call for help Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with the boy’s 23-year-old mother in the emergency room, who said her son had accidentally shot himself in the head.

The child was airlifted to another hospital.

Investigators said the boy gained access to a 9mm handgun inside his mom’s vehicle and shot himself. He remains in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

patrick beck
A childhood dream is slowly becoming a reality for one Warren County teen
Anna Lillian Yoder
UPDATE: Missing Logan County woman last seen at Franklin Truck Stop
Four pounds of cocaine seized in Bowling Green
Authorities seize $60,000 worth of cocaine in Bowling Green
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 12-year-old son...
Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son
Arlene Grubbs
Cold Case: Family continues searching for answers in father’s death 20-years-later

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Marcus Edwards was able to get a kidney thanks to a donor who was moved by his story.
Man who held up sign at NFL game gets kidney transplant
BGPD now hiring dispatchers
BGPD hiring 911 dispatchers, open house set for next week
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Trudeau mulls invoking emergency powers to quell protests
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl