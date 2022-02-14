Advertisement

BGPD hiring 911 dispatchers, open house set for next week

By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You continue to see ‘now hiring’ signs across businesses and workplaces. It’s no different for Bowling Green Police, as they aim to add a few more dispatchers to their roster.

Dispatchers are the FIRST first responders to guide individuals through accidents, tragedies or other events.

“They’re the first voice. They hear, they get all of the information, tell us everything that we need to know to make our response plan for how we should respond. They also are just information givers, you have so many calls for information,” said Deputy Chief Penny Bowles, BGPD.

Dispatcher, Khelsea Harries, says that being a dispatcher requires compassion.

“Most of the time when people call in us -- it’s their worst day, and you’re just having to be compassionate and understanding of their situation and trying to assist them as best as what you can and getting the full story,” she said.

The police department will hold an open house on Tuesday, February 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at headquarters. There, you will be able to ask questions to officers and dispatchers currently on the job. You can also apply online at www.joinbgky.org

Requirements below:

Open house on Tuesday, February 22 at 5:30 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. Stop by and we will answer your questions.

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

patrick beck
A childhood dream is slowly becoming a reality for one Warren County teen
Anna Lillian Yoder
UPDATE: Missing Logan County woman last seen at Franklin Truck Stop
Four pounds of cocaine seized in Bowling Green
Authorities seize $60,000 worth of cocaine in Bowling Green
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 12-year-old son...
Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son
Arlene Grubbs
Cold Case: Family continues searching for answers in father’s death 20-years-later

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
1
911 Dispatchers Open House
1
Good News: Porch Pantry for Tornado Survivors Restocked
State Farm Check to JA
State Farm provides $7,500 grant to Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky