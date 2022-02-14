BGPD hiring 911 dispatchers, open house set for next week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You continue to see ‘now hiring’ signs across businesses and workplaces. It’s no different for Bowling Green Police, as they aim to add a few more dispatchers to their roster.

Dispatchers are the FIRST first responders to guide individuals through accidents, tragedies or other events.

“They’re the first voice. They hear, they get all of the information, tell us everything that we need to know to make our response plan for how we should respond. They also are just information givers, you have so many calls for information,” said Deputy Chief Penny Bowles, BGPD.

Dispatcher, Khelsea Harries, says that being a dispatcher requires compassion.

“Most of the time when people call in us -- it’s their worst day, and you’re just having to be compassionate and understanding of their situation and trying to assist them as best as what you can and getting the full story,” she said.

The police department will hold an open house on Tuesday, February 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at headquarters. There, you will be able to ask questions to officers and dispatchers currently on the job. You can also apply online at www.joinbgky.org

Requirements below:

