A Big Jump in Temperatures Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine made for a “lovely” Valentine’s Day! Monday was chilly, but a warming trend did get underway, one that carries over into mid-week.

Heavy rain and a few storms possible later in the week

A high pressure system will dominate the area for the next few days or so. This will keep us dry and warmer especially into the mid-week! Highs will break into the mid 60s by Wednesday and Thursday, but it’ll be WINDY with winds gusting up to 45 mph. If you have any unsecured or light-weight objects outside, you might want to bring them in for the time being. A cold front pushes in late Wednesday and into Thursday, bringing with it widely scattered showers and the potential for a few storms as well. Though the greatest risk for severe weather will be south and west of our viewing area, we could see heavy rain, gusty winds, and localized flooding Thursday. Make sure you stay weather aware as we get closer to the mid-week for a more precise look at impacts from this system! Friday looks quite a bit colder, but this upcoming weekend will feature sunshine and seasonable temperatures bouncing back into the 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. High 62. Low 41. Winds S at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Breezy and warmer. High 66. Low 54. Winds S at 21 mph.

THURSDAY: Breezy with rain. Thunder possible. High 65. Low 30. Winds SW at 19 mph (gusts 30-40 mph)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 43

Today’s Low: 21

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 76 (1921)

Record Low: -6 (1899)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+0.97″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+2.85″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:25 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

