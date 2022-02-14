Fire Hazard Season begins Feb. 15 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire Hazard Season begins in the state on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

During this time, the Kentucky Division of Forestry is reminding people of statute KRS 149.400 making it illegal to burn flammable goods within 150 feet of a wooded area before 6 p.m. or after 6 a.m.

Marcus Thurman, the Deputy Director and SAR Coordinator for the Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management, is encouraging citizens to let officials know about a decision to do a controlled burn to avoid false alarms.

“When you decide to burn, we would ask you to give our Barren-Metcalfe Emergency Communications Center a call on the non-emergency line at 270-651-1175,” he said in a Facebook post. “This lets them gather information and log the event for the chance anyone calls it in. This prevents the agencies from responding to find out it was actually a control burn.”

In Glasgow, Thurman said city limits is restricted by city ordinances at all times.

“You must contact the Glasgow Fire Department for a special permit to do so,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.