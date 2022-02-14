Advertisement

Girl hurt in fall from fair gondola in Florida

A girl was injured in fall from a Florida State Fair gondola ride. (Source: BAY NEWS 9 (SPECTRUM NEWS)/REBECCA GAYED/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (BAY NEWS 9) - For several visitors at the Florida State Fair Saturday, the day took a horrifying turn as they watched a young girl fall more than 20 feet from the gondola ride.

Investigators said the young girl will make a full recovery, but for people like Rebecca Gayed, the video is a harrowing reminder on how even the slowest rides could be dangerous.

Gayed and her family were at fair Saturday night, when suddenly, she heard screams.

“You can just hear, everyone is freaking out. Everyone was gasping when they saw the girl,” she said.

Paramedics rushed to the scene to get a young girl, who fell from the gondola.

You can see in Gayed’s cell phone video dozens looking on in shock.

“You can just see a little girl laying down, she was basically unconscious,” Gayed said.

Officials deemed this to be an accident, but now safety is on a lot of people’s minds.

“I was just extremely surprised that they didn’t have more security measures and safety features,” Gayed said.

On these gondolas, the only safety feature is a loose-fitting lap bar

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspects all fair rides, but officials don’t believe it was a technical malfunction, so the ride was reopened Sunday.

Copyright 2022 BAY NEWS 9 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

patrick beck
A childhood dream is slowly becoming a reality for one Warren County teen
Anna Lillian Yoder
UPDATE: Missing Logan County woman last seen at Franklin Truck Stop
Four pounds of cocaine seized in Bowling Green
Authorities seize $60,000 worth of cocaine in Bowling Green
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 12-year-old son...
Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son
Arlene Grubbs
Cold Case: Family continues searching for answers in father’s death 20-years-later

Latest News

Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists
Kentucky Division of Forestry
Fire Hazard Season begins Feb. 15 in Kentucky
A girl was injured in fall from a Florida State Fair gondola ride.
Girl falls from gondola at Florida State Fair
United Way’s 211 service handling long-term case management for tornado survivors