Hardin County awarded $4 million for water projects
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Officials say more Kentucky communities have been awarded funding to improve aging water and wastewater systems.
A statement Friday from Gov. Andy Beshear says Hardin County will receive $4 million from the state’s Cleaner Water Program.
He says the funding will help with project planned in multiple communities including Elizabethtown, Vine Grove and West Point. Projects include building a new water storage tank, upgrading a sewer treatment plant and replacing old water lines.
Hardin County Judge-Executive Harry Berry says providing adequate water and sewer service is important for residents and helps officials attract economic development opportunities.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.