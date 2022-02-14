Local experts offer strategies to avoid bad contractors amid tornado recovery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ”If someone is really pushing you into signing a contract quickly, you know, that’s generally probably not going to be a balanced, fair agreement,” said Johnston Boyd, President of the Builders Association of South Central Kentucky.

Tornado recovery continues two months later.

As streets, neighborhood and towns rebuild after the December tornadoes, officials and experts are urging survivors to be vigilant when talking with contractors.

Experts warn those to look out for contractors trying to take advantage of the situation.

“You know, the design process, although fun, is also overwhelming,” Boyd said.

“Storm chasing” contractors are often quickly on the scene after a disaster promising quick help for immediate payment.

When you’re soliciting a contractor, whether to just fix a roof or completely rebuild, Boyd says to first check the references.

“Typically in the situation we’re in, obviously, if I do a bid for someone, we’re going to go through a bid process. Once that bid is approved we’re going to have to have a contract to do the work. Make sure there is contracts in place on the work,” Boyd said.

He says to remember contracts are two sided. Thoroughly read it, make sure you are comfortable with the contract, and have vetted the company to ensure you haven’t given up rights you didn’t necessarily intend to.

“Make sure they are insured. They should carry both a liability insurance as well as workers compensation if they have employees. Verify those things. References, insurance, and then work together on a contract that is suitable. It should be fair on both sides.”

In addition to the stress of rebuilding, there is stress and trauma for those who lost their homes they’ve grown up in, sentimental belongings, and memories.

“You know, it was hard. I didn’t raise my kids in these homes. I didn’t have my grandchildren in these homes, but it was hard me watching a trachoe just simply take that home that had been there 20, 30, 40 years and just see it wiped away. Just two days and it was put in a truck, hauled to the dump and disposed of,” Boyd said.

So remember the big three, references, contracts, and insurance.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.