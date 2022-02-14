Advertisement

Package delivery could speed up if new Postal Reform Act clears the Senate

The bipartisan measure to revamp the post office already passed the House.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A bipartisan bill aimed at speeding up mail delivery, upgrading technology, and boosting transparency at the United States Postal Service has passed the House and is now heading to the Senate.

The Postal Service Reform Act is a bipartisan effort that passed on a 342-92 vote Tuesday night. It was proposed by Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Ranking Member Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.).

Maloney and Comer said the postal service’s financial condition has been deteriorating over the past decade.

Comer said he hopes as the bill heads to the Senate that it will continue to see bipartisan support. In an interview with the Washington News Bureau, he spoke about the changes the average customer will notice.

“What this bill does, in addition to making it more efficient and creating a scenario where they try to break even, is the fact that it invests in package sorting equipment. If you look at the mail and everyone’s mail the same way, the number of postcards we get, the number of letters with a stamp on it continues to decline,” said Comer. “But what’s increasing are the packages. And right now, the post office is operating on a 1970s business model where they sort most of those packages by hand. What we want to do is invest in package sorting machines. The packages are what’s slowing the mail down.”

Maloney added in a statement, “Today’s historic bipartisan vote brings us one step closer to finally putting the Postal Service on a sound financial footing so it can continue serving all Americans for years to come.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

patrick beck
A childhood dream is slowly becoming a reality for one Warren County teen
Anna Lillian Yoder
UPDATE: Missing Logan County woman last seen at Franklin Truck Stop
Four pounds of cocaine seized in Bowling Green
Authorities seize $60,000 worth of cocaine in Bowling Green
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 12-year-old son...
Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son
Arlene Grubbs
Cold Case: Family continues searching for answers in father’s death 20-years-later

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor gives $1.4-million to Logan and Todd Counties
Flora Templeton Stuart
Flora Templeton Stuart files for Warren County Magistrate
Shawn Marie Alcott
Shawn Alcott files for Kentucky Supreme Court
Senator Mitch McConnell toured the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center at the Kentucky...
McConnell says he’s impressed how Ky. is handling aftermath of deadly tornadoes