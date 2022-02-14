SKYCTC culinary student named AFC Kentucky’s student of the year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College culinary student, Mallory Goben, of Bowling Green, has been named the Kentucky American Culinary Federation Student of the Year.

The ACF’s Kentucky chapter, Bourbon Country Chefs, based in Lousiville, presented Goben the award.

This award also enables Goben to compete at the ACF regional level to represent the region at the ACF national competition for the National Student Chef of the Year.

“Being named the Culinary Student of the Year made me realize that all my hard work and passion is real and will carry me further in the world as long as I apply myself and continue to elevate and learn as I progress in the industry,” said Goben. “It also shows me that I am doing what I was meant to.”

In addition to being a full-time student, Goben currently works at Mission Catering Company in Franklin, and is apprenticing under the pastry chef Ines Lopez.

“My plans right now are simply to learn,” said Goben. “The team at Mission Catering are some of the best mentors and kindest people I could have the pleasure of working with. Once I secure more knowledge, I would like to open a bakery that offers more options for people that suffer from autoimmune diseases such as myself or allergens that are found in a lot of common foods and desserts.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.