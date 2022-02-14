State Farm provides $7,500 grant to Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - State Farm awarded a $7,5000 grant to Junior Achievement (JA) of South Central Kentucky. The funds will help increase the reach of JA’s “Life-Preparation Can’t Stop” workforce readiness and financial literacy program.

JA programs bring a level of connectivity to students that help make their daily classwork relatable to future careers. At-risk students begin to see themselves in specific career areas, where they understand excelling in math or science correlates with careers in STEM fields, or that a love of literature can provide a pathway to a career in journalism or the fine arts. JA not only helps students see how technical skills are critical in landing their dream jobs, and how soft skills are critical to success; skills that many employers say their young hires do not possess.

“At State Farm, we make it our business to be like a good neighbor, helping to build safer, stronger, and better educated communities,” said local State Farm agent Ginger Cleary. “Educated neighborhoods are the foundation of a strong society, and organizations like Junior Achievement definitely stride to make our local communities a better place to work and live.”

With the start of the 2021-22 school year, JA only increased their efforts to educate K-12 youth in their nine-county, South Central Kentucky area. With State Farm’s assistance and support from local State Farm agents, JA will increase the learning and life-preparation of at-risk youth. Funds will go to support materials, training, volunteer recruiting and evaluation of students as they work to make learning in the classroom a high-impact effort.

“We are so grateful for State Farm’s ongoing support of Junior Achievement,” said Allie Sharp, President of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. “State Farm invests back into our local community in order to develop the next generation of leaders, and we are thrilled to partner with them.”

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 4.6 million students per year in 113 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations in 118 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

