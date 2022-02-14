Sunny, but cold Valentine’s Day!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re going to stay cold well into this morning before we break into the 30s by midday. Highs will top out in the low 40s, so you’ll need the jacket for any Valentine’s Day plans you may have!

V-day forecast (wbko)

A high pressure system will dominate the area for the next few days or so. This will keep us dry and warmer especially into the mid-week! Highs will break into the mid 60s by Wednesday and Thursday, but it’ll be WINDY with winds gusting up to 45 mph. If you have any unsecured or light-weight objects outside, you might want to bring them in for the time being. A cold front pushes in late Wednesday and into Thursday, bringing with it widely scattered showers and the potential for a few storms as well. Though the greatest risk for severe weather will be south and west of our viewing area, we could see heavy rain, gusty winds, and localized flooding by then. Make sure you stay weather aware as we get closer to the mid-week for a more precise look at impacts from this system! Rain may end as a brief wintry mix or a little light snow Thursday night as colder air makes a return. This upcoming weekend will feature sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 50s.

Cold today, warmer into the mid-week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY (VALENTINE’S DAY): Mostly sunny and warmer. High 43. Low 24. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. High 60. Low 41. Winds S at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Breezy and warmer. High 66. Low 54. Winds S at 21 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 76 (1921)

Record Low Today: -6 (1899)

Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Sunset: 5:25 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 5.3 (Moderate)

Mold Count: Low (664 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 1

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 38

Yesterday’s Low: 19

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+1.11″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+2.99″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

