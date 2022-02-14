Local agencies team up to handle long-term case management for tornado survivors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In partnership with local government, the United Way of Southern Kentucky 211 will be handling long-term case management coordination for people impacted by the recent tornadoes.

”When a person wants to access those services - long term case management, which could be nine months, it could be 24 months. They’re calling 2-1-1 and we are facilitating a referral which is then sent to one of our partners who’s providing that long term case management,” said Ellie Harbaugh, Vice President of the United Way of Southern Kentucky.

2-1-1 will not be providing direct financial assistance to families, but will be connecting tornado survivors with local resources through their partners.

The Salvation Army, Refuge BG, and the Housing Authority of Bowling Green have agreed to work with families long-term through the United Way.

The agency says to see their service as an advocate coaching you through the process to rebuild.

”I just think people need to know not to be embarrassed to have to call for help with 211. To know that there are kind people here who want to help, but we don’t know everyone who needs help. So, reaching out should not be something to be afraid of or ashamed of. Let people who want to help, help you,” Harbaugh said.

The agency says they are expecting to see many needing mental health assistance.

”Well, the mental health needs are going to be great in our community,” Harbaugh said. “We’re working with life skills and trying to make sure that families get the resources that they need. We can’t ignore those needs. Those will have long term impact on our community if they’re not addressed. So, it’s important people understand it’s real, but it doesn’t mean you can’t work through it.”

