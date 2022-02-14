Warming Starts Valentine’s Day!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday looked “super”, but it was COLD! Temperatures failed to climb out of the 30s despite a lot of sunshine. Readings begin steadily warming starting Monday, however!

Temps bounce back to near 60° by Tuesday! (WBKO)

There will be plenty of sunshine to celebrate any Valentine’s Day plans. It’ll also be warmer with daytime highs breaking into the low 40s. Expect a steady warming trend into the mid-week as afternoon temperatures climb their way back into the mid 60s by Wednesday. We’ll also be cloudy and BREEZY with southerly winds. However, a cold front pushing in from the west will lead to widely scattered showers late Wednesday into Thursday. We COULD see some storms out of this, with heavy rain and breezy winds being the main focus right now. Rain may end as a brief wintry mix or a little light snow Thursday night as colder air makes a return. Make sure you stay alert with us as we continue to monitor potential impacts. We dry out by the end of the work week with highs plummeting back to the 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY (VALENTINE’S DAY): Mostly sunny and warmer. High 43. Low 24. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. High 60. Low 41. Winds S at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Breezy and warmer. High 66. Low 52. Winds S at 7 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 38

Today’s Low: 19

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 82 (1962)

Record Low: -17 (1899)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+1.01″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+2.91″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:24 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

